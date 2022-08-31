Gurgaon-based deep tech startup Spyne launches Photography SDK solution for the automotive industry

Gurgaon-based Deep tech start-up Spyne has launched what it claims is its first-of-its-kind AI-powered photography solution – SDK Solution for the automotive industry.

The solution will help automate the current manual processes used by businesses to photograph and edit car images. It will help streamline the process by reducing the amount of time, money, and human efforts required significantly.

The newly launched SDK solution can be directly embedded in the enterprise dealer app and help businesses capture and create uniform, studio-quality car images that can directly be uploaded to their website and apps. It is equipped with a smart AI-powered camera interface, the solution manages the smartphone automotive shoot experience. The solution further instructs the dealer on how to shoot, what angles to shoot from, and provides an error if the light is too harsh or dull, among other things.

In addition to this, start-up is also introducing a Spyne AI photoshoot and Editing App for the SMB market. The dealers can download it from the Apple app store and Google Play Store for free. Through the self-serve App, dealers can do a smart shoot and generate an interactive 360deg view of every vehicle they sell. These can further help them with better customer engagement and conversions.

Sanjay Kumar, Co-founder, and CEO, Spyne said, “We are one of the first companies in the industry to have developed an innovative SDK solution for the automotive sector. In the used car market, the product image is crucial in helping customers make decisions in purchasing the car. Our newly launched solution helps large auto tech companies and dealerships get studio-quality car images within seconds using the integrated app. With this launch, we would like to enable every used-car dealer to sell their cars better through the online channel. We are working to roll out cost-effective solutions and plans for the smaller dealerships to make it easy for them to adopt and use.”

At present, Spyne says it works with more than 60 auto enterprise clients located across the US, South America, Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia, as well as leading used car marketplace brands in India.

The start-up was founded in 2018 by Sanjay Kumar and Deepti Prasad. Spyne develops 100% automatic, industry-first AI image processing products to help large e-commerce marketplaces in the automotive, fashion, and retail industry enhance the visual value of the images without a physical studio. The AI tech products claims to enable businesses to create 500X faster studio-finish images and help them scale operations in real-time. At present, the brand is currently serving more than 80 customers including OLACars, Karvi, SellAnyCar, Megadealers, Amazon India and Flipkart among others across more than 15 countries.