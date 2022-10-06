Gulf Oil ropes in cricketer Smriti Mandhana as Brand Ambassador

Gulf Oil Lubricants, a Hinduja Group Company, has roped in Indian women cricketer and current vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, to be its new brand ambassador. Mandhana joins famous cricketers and current brand ambassadors Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya to represent the organisation.

The company, in a statement, said that it recognises that the dynamics of the automotive segment has evolved with more women playing a pivotal role in the decision-making process of vehicular purchase and its further maintenance.

Through this association, Gulf Oil aims to celebrate women power and inspire female audiences in the country while also honoring the achievements of Indian women cricketers, the statement added.

Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants said, “In the recent past, we have witnessed a surging demand for our products from a new audience segment. As an organization that is determined to lead with the evolving times, we seek to strengthen our brand recall among women vehicle owners in India,”

“We believe this association will help us connect with consumers across the spectrum, male and female audiences alike, reinforcing our brand philosophy and enhancing our engagement with the sport of cricket.”, he added.

Amit Gheji, Head Marketing, Gulf Oil Lubricants, said, “Together, we look forward to creating exciting campaigns that will help the brand get even closer to its consumers. We already have MS Dhoni and Hardik endorsing our brand and now with the addition of Smriti, we look forward to living our brand promise of ‘Together, we’re Unstoppable’.”

Smriti Mandhana, on her association with the organisation, said, “I am excited to be associated with Gulf Oil. Gulf, as a brand, has a long-standing association with performance sports and I am proud to be a part of the brand that has a great following among a young consumer base.”



