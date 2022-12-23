Gulf Oil becomes sole supplier for specialised EV fluids for Altigreen’s electric cargo three-wheeler

Gulf Oil Lubricants India (Gulf), a Hinduja Group company has signed an exclusive partnership with Altigreen to supply electric vehicle fluids like brake and gear oils.

Through the tie-up, Gulf will now manufacture customised EV fluids for commercial Altigreen, and also provide direct access to its R&D capabilities for building a complete portfolio of vehicle fluids optimised specifically for EV needs.

It was in September last year that Gulf introduced its range of EV fluids offering specially formulated products like Gulf Formula Hybrid for EVs and hybrid vehicles, Gulf eLEC Coolant, Gulf eLEC Driveline Fluid, and Gulf eLEC Brake Fluid.

Also Read Altigreen plans 5 factories in India, eyes the ASEAN market too

The first product – AGP Gear Oil would soon be available at Altigreen sales and service channels. This and other specially formulated Gulf EV Fluids will now power Altigreen’s low-deck and high-deck cargo electric three-wheelers.

The strategic agreement was signed between Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil India, and Dr. Amitabh Saran, Co-founder & CEO, Altigreen in Bengaluru.

“This partnership highlights commitment from both brands to help India achieve environmental targets partly through the progress on electrification of vehicles by the year 2030. Through this collective work towards the development of the e-mobility ecosystem, Gulf is optimistic about providing significant solutions for the performance and efficiency of EVs,” said Chawla.

Dr. Saran added “Our partnership with Gulf for its extensive line of specially formulated high-end EV Fluids will provide our customers and end-users with advanced solutions that further improve the efficiency and driveability of EVs. These EV fluids will provide optimum levels of lubrication ensuring increased durability of e-axle components.”