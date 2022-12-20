Growing inclination for connected features driving electric 2W’s demand

By: K Vijaya Kumar, MD and CEO, Lectrix EV

The growing inclination towards electric vehicles has put EV adoption in the country on an uphill climb. Electric two-wheelers (2Ws) are becoming extremely popular and apart from many environmental benefits, these vehicles are loaded with futuristic features which make them attractive to the vehicle buyers, especially the younger generation.

Stylish design, attractive colours, enhanced safety, comfortable and smooth riding experience and exciting features make them popular among buyers across segments and locations. Amidst rising demand, it is noteworthy that with technological advancements, it has become possible to merge high-end tech features to enhance the riding experience and Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the most promising technologies making inroads in the EV market rapidly.

Here’s why connected features drive electric 2W’s demand:

IoT making EVs smarter

The IoT features can make your EV riding smarter and easier. The technology makes it possible for you to connect latest features such as a GPS tracker which can communicate data to smartphone.

Other key features of IoT include integration of sensors to track data such as distance, speed, temperature, etc. It makes riding convenient and helps in better route planning, thus completely eliminating the need for you to constantly search for directions.

Owning and riding EVs becoming safer

Electric two-wheelers connected with smartphones and mobile apps can send important notifications such as crash alerts through remote tracking. This strengthens the safety features and in case of theft, the bike can be easily tracked. You can easily see your bike moving on the connected mobile’s screen and track the exact live location.

Additionally, you can share the location or position to the IoT-based app so that your friends or families are aware of your location. This is extremely beneficial especially in unfortunate events such as accidents. You can share the location with the help of the app and ensure that help reaches on time in case of emergency.

Regular updates and alerts for EV maintenance

IoT in EVs continuously generates data from sensors and transmit it to you. They also provide vital information so that you can be prepared whenever maintenance of components is due. Application of IoT in automotive industry also include monitoring the battery’s condition, tyres, brakes, etc. remotely and maintain them easily and timely.

Earlier with conventional bikes, it took a lot of days for the owners to get the diagnosis of problems. As compared to them, EVs already have fewer components and the IoT-enabled features can detect any problem within seconds which can be done remotely when connected to a network.

Enhanced battery management for higher range and performance

As the battery is the major component of any electric vehicle, better management and tracking of battery health for good performance is critical. A major application of IoT is battery monitoring and control. Today, it has become possible with IoT-based battery management systems to monitor critical battery activities and performance, remotely.

The growing adoption of EVs has made battery management important and IoT-based systems are a great step forward in keeping them safe, secured and reliable. A smart battery management in an EV can provide higher range, faster charging, effective energy utilisation and lower maintenance costs.

EVs are the future of Indian roads and the benefits of emerging technologies like IoT will add to its benefit to make riding safer and comfortable. The connected features in electric 2Ws are already fascinating customers and leading to an increase in EV adoption and a positive mindset in the market.

Going forward, the technology will help in saving energy, time, fuel and money. Most importantly, it will provide accurate information on vehicle condition, real-time updates and enhanced safety to make EV riding experience smooth, great and rewarding.

