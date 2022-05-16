Greta Electric Scooters to set up new manufacturing unit in Faridabad

Greta Electric Scooters today announced the setting up of a new manufacturing unit at Faridabad. This move aims to expand its footprint in the northern Indian market and is in response to catering to the growing demand for electric vehicles.

The proximity to the National Capital Region (NCR) and access to the northern belt made Faridabad the destination of choice. This move will help reduce both cost and time to get products out to the market in the region. The new facility has a capacity to produce 30,000 units annually. It will manufacture all models of Greta Electric Scooters. With the new facility, the EV maker says it will be able to reach its dealerships in 15-20 days across the region.

Raj Mehta, founder, Greta Electric Scooters said, “Very excited with the new manufacturing facility in Faridabad. It is yet another step in being more accessible to our customers. This marks our unrelenting commitment to a greener world, with a commute that does not harm the environment. We plan to initiate an education drive to get more and more people to go the EV route, our small contribution to the government of India’s pledge to be zero-emission by 2030. We intend to look at local talent to fill vacancies that our expansion drive opens up.”

At present, the company sells four models (mention the model names) in the Indian market, which has claim range of 100km per charge. All four models come with DRL, EBS, reverse mode, ATA System, smart shift, a digital instrument cluster display, keyless start, disc brakes and anti-theft alarm.