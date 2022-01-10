Greta Electric Scooters partners with Shriram Automall to auction e-scooters

Greta Electric Scooter has partnered with Shriram Automall to auction its pre-owned and refurbished electric scooters. After signing the agreement, Greta Electric Scooters will participate in the “Phygital” auction at Ahmedabad on January 8, 2022.

Greta Electric Scooters, the Gujarat-based EV startup, has partnered with Shriram Automall to auction its pre-owned and refurbished electric scooters. The agreement with Shriram Automall will enable customers to buy Greta’s e-scooters at affordable prices on the Shriram Automall auctions. Also, Greta Electric Scooters will participate in the “Phygital” auction at Ahmedabad on January 8, 2022.

The e-scooters up for Auction would be pre-owned scooters used for test drives and end of life models. All the products on sale have been refurbished at the factory, fitted with fresh new batteries, and will enjoy the company’s warranty of one year on the product & 3 years on the battery.

“We are very excited to add EV in our products line-up. Electric Mobility is the way forward for the automobile industry. Through our “Phygital’ auctions platforms which include 100+ Automall network strength spread across India, we aim to create all-inclusive mobility solutions for buyers and sellers in the industry. We are extremely exultant to collaborate with Greta Electric Scooters to facilitate their entry into the pre-owned vehicle space. With this partnership, we pioneer the way, for electric vehicles available at our vehicle exchange platform”, said Sameer Malhotra, Director & CEO, SAMIL.

Raj Mehta, Founder, Greta Electric Scooters and MD, Raj Electromotives Pvt. Ltd., is highly excited about the opportunity. “It gives us one more avenue to bring EV’s closer to the consumer. Auctions are where aspirations become a reality. Our offerings with state-of-the-art features become even more accessible to the consumer with this platform. We have requested Shriram Automall to allow customers to experience the product as we recognize that EV is still a new concept for many”.

“We are very excited to see what reception EV’s get at an auction considering this is the first time one is venturing this route in India”, he further added.

“Through our exchange platform, now customers, for the first time, will be able to find great deals on Electric Scooters”, said Navnath Trimbak Patange, State Business Head, Gujarat, SAMIL during the agreement signing.