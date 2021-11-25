Greta Electric Scooters introduces four e-scooters for the Indian market: Harper, Evespa, Glide, and Harper ZX

Greta Electric Scooters has introduced four new electric scooters for the Indian market, named Harper, Evespa, Glide, and Harper ZX, priced between ₹60,000 and ₹92,000. Customers, when buying a scooter from Greta, can choose between four battery options that offer up to 100 km range.

By:November 25, 2021 6:11 PM
greta electric scooters

Greta Electric Scooters, a Gujarat based startup, has introduced four new e-scooters for the Indian market. The new scooters are called Harper, Evespa, Glide, and Harper ZX. The new range of e-scooters from Greta Electric Scooters are priced between ₹60,000 and ₹92,000, ex-showroom.

As per the company, the new range of scooters “offer best-in-class comfort and superior performance.” The e-scooters come in 22 colours to choose from and get designer consoles and extra-large storage space. As per the manufacturer, customers can choose from any one of the four battery options, V2 (Lithium+48V), V2+ (Lithium+60V), V3 (Lithium+48V), and V3+ (Lithium+60V), and have a range of up to 100 km on a full charge.

Other features include DRL, EBS, reverse mode, ATA System, smart shift, digital instrument cluster display, keyless start, an anti-theft alarm, while the company also offers a choice between drum and disc brake options. The company also claims that the range of electric scooters can charge from zero to full in 4 hours.

Speaking about the launch, Raj Mehta, the Founder and Managing Director of Raj Electromotives Pvt Ltd and Greta Electric Scooters, said, “We are very excited with the enthusiasm of acceptance that Greta Electric Scooters have found in the market. We have not only seen interest from the domestic market but also the international market. Post-approval from the Road Transport Ministry of Nepal, we have opened two showrooms there.”

He added, “Currently, the Greta Electric Scooters line up under advanced trials in Europe and hope to get legal clearance soon. Once that happens, we should soon have Greta running on European roads as well.”

