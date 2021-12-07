Greta Electric Scooters expansion plans: 50+ touchpoints by FY22

Gujarat-based startup, Greta Electric Scooters, has revealed its expansion plans and the company intends to have 50+ touchpoints by FY22. Greta recently launched four new electric scooters, namely Harper, Evespa, Glide, and Harper ZX.

Greta Electric Scooters is a Gujarat-based startup and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raj Electromotives Private Limited. The company has recently launched four new electric scooters in the Indian market, which include Harper, Evespa, Glide, and Harper ZX. Moreover, the EV startup has now revealed its aggressive dealer expansion plans. Greta Electric Scooters plans to expand its dealer network to 50+ touchpoints by FY22 with a mix of dealer showrooms, experience centers, and experience studios to ensure a good experience for its customers.

Moreover, with an intent to reach every part of the country, including the remotest of areas, the company is working to strengthen its dealer network. In the first stage, the company plans to reach cities where self-owned two-wheelers form the backbone of commute rather than public transport. According to the company, the recent opening of its showroom in Leh, Ladakh, was one step in the direction. For FY22, Greta Electric Scooters is planning to validate its presence in key tier-II cities, with 50+ touchpoints.

Speaking on the announcement, Raj Mehta, Founder and Managing Director, Greta Electric Scooters, and Raj Electromotives Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are all set to change the 2-wheeler landscape. Our intention is to reach as many people as possible with our initiatives. I visualize Greta Electric Scooters being available to customers in every nook & corner of the country. Hence the focus on dealer expansion is in cities where scooters are one of the main modes of transportation. We believe we will change how people commute daily.”

He further added, “This dealership expansion is a step in that direction for us. We want more and more people to find the ease of commute but through clean mobility with smart, sustainable, and eco-friendly solutions.” Moreover, to address the gap in awareness among consumers about the benefits of EVs over ICE vehicles, the company will complement its dealer presence with experience centres that will have trained staff to give customers a first-hand experience of the product, educate them on the benefits of EVs and address their concerns regarding electric vehicles.

