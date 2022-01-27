Greta Electric Scooter opens new dealership in Ahmedabad: Aims to add 50+ touchpoints in FY22

Greta Electric Scooter has inaugurated its new Brand Experience Studio in Ahmedabad. This Gujarat-based company aims to add 50+ touchpoints in India in FY22.

Greta Electric Scooters is a Gujarat-based startup and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raj Electromotives Private Limited. The company has today announced the opening of its new Experience Studio in Kuha, Ahmedabad district. Greta Electric Scooter’s Kuha outlet is the brand’s Experience Studio that is spread over 700 sq. ft. of area. This outlet will stock and sell four electric scooter models. It features a dedicated space for product display and customer engagement and even houses a service center.

The company believes that the opening of this new dealership is a step towards strengthening its presence outside of Ahmedabad and getting a step closer to customers. Through the outlet, Greta Electric Scooters intends to deliver a world-class experience to its prospective customers. Also, along with offering a first-hand experience of the products, the company adds that it will even add awareness about the value and convenience of electric scooters.

Greta Electric Scooters recently launched four new electric scooters in the Indian market, which include Harper, Evespa, Glide, and Harper ZX. The company says that the opening of this new Brand Experience Studio underlines Greta Electric scooter’s commitment to reach the country’s remote areas. In fact, the company plans to expand its dealer network to 50+ touchpoints by FY22 with a mix of dealer showrooms, experience centers, and experience studios to ensure a good experience for its customers.

Commenting on the inauguration of the Brand Experience Studio, Raj Mehta, Founder, Greta Electric Scooters & MD, Raj Electromotives Pvt. Ltd., said, “Gujarat being the home ground is our key market and very close to my heart. I am delighted on the inauguration of the yet another outlet of Greta Electric Scooters, bringing it closer to the customers. Recognizing the rising sentiment towards EV adoption and the positive reception Greta Electric Scooters have received in the market, we intend to focus on the expansion of our dealer network across the country in cities where 2-wheelers form the backbone of commute.”