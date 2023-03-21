NueGo, a brand from GreenCell Mobility, launched the electric bus services on the Agra-Delhi route. NueGo was launched last year with promises to deliver a seamless booking experience and good in-cabin experience while ensuring a safer and greener ride.

The NueGo buses are fitted with innovative technology and offer end-to-end convenience for travellers with coaches being run daily, eight times to begin with, between Agra-Delhi.

In Agra, the route of NueGo buses will be along Waterwork Chauraha, Kuberpur Cut and Mathura Toll, while in Delhi, the buses will the route through ISBT Anand Vihar (ITC Travels), Sarai Kale Khan, Botanical Garden Metro and Zero Point, Noida. NueGo services will be available at a special inaugural price, starting from Rs 399 per seat on this route.

Speaking on the launch, Devndra Chawla, CEO, GreenCell Mobility said, “We are convinced that the services unveiled on this route will provide value and expediency to the travellers. Through our NueGo services, we will bring a paradigm shift to the travel experience while delivering zero tailpipe emission.”

The company says that the NueGo coaches go through 25 stringent safety checks, including mechanical and electrical inspections. These electric coaches can run 250 kilometres on a single charge, with the air conditioners on, in traffic conditions.

NueGo offers premium lounges in selective cities for its customers, and these lounges offer customer assistance, luggage management services, and a curated F&B menu on board with on-time performance.