GreenCell Mobility bags key quality certifications within six months of commercial operations

GreenCell Mobility, an electric mobility player, has received key certifications within six months of commercial operations. These certifications include ISO 9001(Quality Management System), ISO 14001 (Environment management system), ISO 45001(Occupation Health and safety) and ISO 50001 (Energy Management system) from TUV INDIA (TUV Nord Group).

GreenCell is building a platform to provide Electric Mobility-as-a-Service (eMaaS), initially using electric buses, and delivering the core value proposition of cheaper non-polluting transportation, charging infrastructure and enabling products for the e-mobility value chain.

The company underwent an evaluation process that included quality management system audit, system documentation and more related requirements before getting the certifications.

GreenCell Mobility is promoted by EverSource, the fund manager of India’s pioneering climate impact fund and set up to become a leading pan-India shared electric mobility player.

Sumit Mittal, COO & Director- Finance, GreenCell Mobility said “This independent recognition demonstrates the group’s commitment through our policies, systems and processes focused on the health and safety of all our stakeholders.”

Manish Bhuptani, MD, TUV India (TUV Nord Group), said, “GreenCell Mobility’s decision to work towards ISO accreditations, while being one of the first company in EV space to do so, proves its commitment to providing high-quality and continuous service to clients, as well as an ongoing investment in technology, development, and processes. ”