GreenCell Mobility appoints Devndra Chawla as CEO

GreenCell Mobility, an electric mobility player, has announced that Devndra Chawla has been appointed as the new CEO of the company. Chawla will lead the company’s objective of being the prime mover in building a sustainable growth momentum in the shared e-mobility space.

He will report to the board of GreenCell. Devndra Chawla, has over 26 years of experience.

GreenCell Mobility is backed by Eversource, the investment manager to India’s largest climate fund Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF).

1,500 e-buses are being deployed by the company across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, New Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh of which more than 700 E-buses are operational across 23 cities.

Devndra Chawla, CEO, GreenCell Mobility said, “ I feel privileged to scale the company’s growth to the next phase which has established its base in business and is now ready to accelerate its businesses in green surface transport.”

Dhanpal Jhaveri, Vice Chairman – Everstone Group and CEO – Eversource Capital said, “We are excited to welcome Devndra to the GreenCell team, having successfully led many customer centric businesses to grow GreenCell into India’s leading green surface transport company.”