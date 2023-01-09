GreenCell bags CESL tender for providing 570 e-buses to Delhi government

Mumbai-headquartered GreenCell Mobility (GreenCell), a leading shared electric mobility player in India has bagged an order from the Transport Department, government of NCT Delhi for 570 electric buses.

The tender was floated by Convergence Energy Services (CESL), a government of India undertaking, under National E-bus Program (NEBP). This is part of the contract for 6,465 E-Buses under Gross Cost Contracting (GCC) basis, which is the largest tender for electric buses ever floated in India.

The Mumbai-based company had bid for 1,900 12-metre low floor e-buses, in the tender floated by CESL. This lot was one of the most competitive and highly contested one, with GreenCell emerging as a winner, with allocation of 570 buses to be deployed over the next two years. This bid expands the B2G (Business to Government) portfolio of GreenCell by more than 60 percent and expands its presence across India.

The company aims to become a leading all-India shared electric mobility player by leveraging its global experience, developments in e-mobility technology, and the government of India’s strong push for electrification of transportation. It is already implementing close to 1,500 E-buses in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, New Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh of which more than 700 e-buses are operational across 23 cities.

Sumit Mittal, COO & Director – Finance, GreenCell Mobility said, “We are delighted to be among the winners of this tender which is part of larger goal of government of India to deploy 50,000 e-buses on Indian roads in the next few years while modernising and strengthening green public transportation in India. GreenCell Mobility has always lived up to the extraordinary quality and safety standards and the same shall be extended for this mandate.”