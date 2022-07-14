Greaves Retail opens multi-brand EV retail showroom in Thiruvananthapuram.

Greaves Cotton, a leading engineering and EV company has opened its new multi-brand electric vehicle showroom – AutoEVmart in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is part of the company’s retail strategy to create an all-India multi-brand footprint, which is also in line with Greaves’ ongoing investment in various e-mobility initiatives to create an unmatched EV ecosystem ranging from electric two- and three-wheeler to affordable vehicle finance to national network of after sales and retail.

The store was inaugurated by Prince of Travancore, Padmanabha Dasa Avittam Thirunal Adithya Varma. The company says EVs are witnessing a substantial boost in demand and Thiruvananthapuram is rapidly growing on the back of favourable government policies and changing consumer mindset. The store will reach out to customers across B2B and B2C segments to accelerate clean mobility adoption. The store will offer EV vehicles from over 14 leading EV brands under one roof, to address the rising EV demand.

AutoEVmart will enhance the customer experience with product options ranging from e-scooters, e-three-wheelers and e-cycles along with quick service, financial assistance, provision of spares, and accessories, among others.

Dr. Arup Basu, Deputy MD, Greaves Cotton said, “We are excited to announce our first AutoEVmart store in Thiruvananthapuram today. With AutoEVmart, we are able to bring a range of electric vehicles in the last mile mobility space to discerning customers here in Kerala. It is an opportunity for us to accelerate EV adoption and weave the EV growth story for India with various product offerings tailored to suit every customer’s needs and lifestyle.”

Launched in September 2021, AutoEVmart is a unique multi-brand EV retail business segment by Greaves Retail. The retail store houses products from leading EV brands while bringing all EV-related products and services under one roof delivering choice, convenience, and a unique experience for the customers that can be enjoyed by friends and family.