Greaves Finance To Provide Loans For Electric Two And Three-Wheelers

Greaves Cotton, a diversified engineering company, has enhanced access to easy finance for electric vehicles through its NBFC subsidiary Greaves Finance. Greaves Finance has strengthened its financing network by collaborating with leading financial institutions. The company will also provide retail-financing options through its strategic co-lending partnerships with various financial institutions including BikeBazaar (WheelsEMI), Deccan Finance and Vedika Fincorp.

Greaves Finance is present in over 110 cities through direct financing operations as well as strategic partnerships with above listed financial institutions. This partnership with other NBFCs having a niche presence and catering to cities beyond Tier 2 markets will enable Greaves Finance to help potential environment-conscious customers to fulfil their dream of owning electric vehicles at easy and attractive EMIs. Greaves has also collaborated with MLR Auto to provide easy finance options for three-wheelers, CNG, Diesel & Electric.

Greaves Finance is one of the few NBFCs in the country to help finance a wide range of electric vehicles- electric two-wheelers (slow & hi-speed), electric three-wheelers (e-rickshaws & e-Autos for both cargo & passenger segments). Greaves Finance is also available in the recently launched multi-brand EV store AutoEVmart and other EV retail outlets across the country.

Greaves Electric Mobility with its multiple strategic finance tie-ups across its wide retail network is accelerating EV adoption in the country with quick & affordable financing options. IDFC First, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Jana Small finance, Shriram Finance, HDB Financial Services, Tata Capital, Bajaj Finserv, Mannapuram Finance, Credit Fair, Loan Tap, Paytail and many more are some of the tie-ups with leading financial institutions.

There is a rapid transformation in personal mobility preferences with significant demand emerging in key regions. The company is among the first few players in the industry to curate an easy and affordable financing ecosystem for prospective EV buyers. With AI-backed tech-driven financing, customers get a speedy assessment of creditworthiness, easy approvals and quick loan disbursements. Greaves Finance is helping strengthen its commitment towards clean, efficient, affordable and reliable last-mile transportation.