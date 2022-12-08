Greaves Electric to showcase five new electric two- and three-wheelers at Auto Expo 2023

Greaves Electric Mobility, one of the leading electric vehicle makers in the country aims to further expand its product offering and has announced that it will showcase five new products across its electric two- and three-wheeler range at the Auto Expo 2023. The products will come in both B2C and B2B space.

The company says the new products will sport a sophisticated and modern design language, backed by rigorous engineering and development. Each product is carefully optimised to address future customer expectations, Indian road- and use-conditions, and operating economics.

The OEM says the design inspiration for the Ampere two- and three-wheeler range from GEMPL stems from the theme of humanising technology, by bringing together the best of technology and safety.

The highlights of the new range include an all-new e-scooter embodying the new brand identity and premium design, along with a next generation, aero-efficient cargo three-wheeler concept. Each product will continue to embody the company’s ‘Make-in-India’ thrust with a high-degree of localisation with domestically sourced components.

In Q2 FY2023, GEMPL recorded its highest ever sales of 33,000 units for its electric two- and three-wheeler portfolio.

Nagesh Basavanhalli, Executive VC, Greaves Cotton said, “This Auto Expo is a milestone for GEMPL. Following a healthy investment round we are, for the first time, showcasing a hint of our future. This is characterised by a wide array of products to suit electric two- and three-wheeler customers across relevant price points for both the B2B and the B2C segments.”

“Our new modern brand identity and design language is an expression of the sophistication we will bring to the segment. Finally, each product is proudly designed and manufactured in India and backed by a thorough engineering and development process. We are in for the long road,” added Basavanhalli.