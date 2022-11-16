Greaves Electric organises ‘Ampere Care Camp’ to enhance after-sales service

In an effort to improve customer experience, Greaves Electric Mobility, has introduced “Ampere Care Camp”, a pan-India initiative to enhance after-sales experience for its “Ampere” brand customers.

The camp commenced from November 14 and will extend till November 28t covering GEMPL’s service touch points across the country.

For periodic maintenance work, the customers can get a paid labor discount of up to 25 percent and a 10 percent discount on paid spare parts. Additionally, they would get 10 percent discount on extended warranty purchases.

The ‘Ampere Care Camp’ will also feature customer engagement activities such as customer gatherings, drawing competitions for scooter owners’ kids, awareness sessions about 24×7 Roadside Assistance and up to 5 years of extended warranty offerings. New model test drive melas for existing customers are planned in select locations

GEMPL expects a footfall of 15,000 customers for this camp country-wide.

Commenting on the initiative, Sanjay Behl, CEO & executive director, Greaves Electric Mobility said, “The ‘Ampere Care Camp’ is a significant initiative, which aims to deepen the trust and faith of our customers in our brand, enhances their knowledge and awareness of electric vehicle usage and servicing, and offer exciting benefits to boost aftersales experience as well. ”