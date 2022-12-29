Greaves Electric Mobility to showcase design inspiration for upcoming electric offerings at Auto Expo 2023

Greaves Electric Mobility has revealed the design inspiration for its upcoming electric two-and three-wheelers, poised for unveiling at Auto Expo 2023. Greaves’ upcoming EV product portfolio draws its inspiration from the ‘Arctic Tern’, the graceful and most enduring bird.

The key highlights of the design include a sustainable spirit that stems from the angular large wings, with pointed tips that help the Tern hover in the air as well as glide through the skies fluidly. This has inspired GEMPL to bring together a seamless amalgamation of super-efficient design, with sustainable technologies, and creating products that lead to zero emissions.

The new portfolio of EV products has embodied similar aerodynamic efficiency, slick aesthetics, and lightweight form factor, qualities that are essential in an EV for optimal performance and experience.

Technology and its impact on navigation is another important aspect, as the Arctic Tern is sensitive to the earth’s magnetic fields and can navigate long-haul flights effortlessly. Intelligent navigation technology with intuitive UI/UX will emerge as a prominent feature in the upcoming EVs.

GEMPL has a strong presence in both electric 2-wheeler and electric 3-wheeler segments. Under electric 2-wheelers, ‘Ampere’ is a fast-growing e-scooter brand in the Country with a strong presence in both B2C and B2B segments.