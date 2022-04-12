Greaves Electric Mobility Partners With Mesha Energy Solutions For Battery Technology

Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, the E-Mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Limited, announces a strategic partnership with Mesha Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, an energy storage technology company based in Bangalore, a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Mesha, Inc. based in USA.

With this association, the company aims to improve the battery technology for its products across the portfolio and expand its presence.

Commenting on this announcement, Ram Rajappa, Chief Technology Officer, Greaves Electric Mobility, said, “Battery is an integral part of EV and this association with the company is part of our strategy to create an enabling and robust EV ecosystem. Moreover, to deliver on our promise to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India, our partnership with Mesha will help in delivering higher performance with advanced battery technology solutions to not only our customers in India but across the globe and strengthen our leadership position in EV.”

Mesha Energy Solutions have patented solutions to deliver faster charging and longer cycle life for almost any chemistry. Their methodology enables 2 times faster charging, enabling a ride with less intrusion and more comfort for the customer. Mesha also delivers an integrated charge balancer, ensuring that the batteries are charged and operate under optimal conditions.

Commenting on this partnership, Kannankote Sriram, Founder of Mesha, Inc. and board member of Mesha Energy Solution, said, “Our goal is to create technologies to address the issues that are currently faced by batteries such as handling high power requirements, accepting high charging currents and improving the lifecycle for deep discharge applications.”

He added, “The solutions that we offer are battery agnostic and enhance the performance of conventional batteries. We are excited about our partnership with Greaves Electric Mobility as the wide network of the company will help us to take our solutions to millions, hence establishing a stronger integration for Indian and international markets.”

With this association, Greaves Electric Mobility has strengthened its play in the EV battery segment and is well-positioned to provide a better driving experience to its EV customers- Faster charging allows for longer uptime for commercial use cases and more peace of mind for individual customers. Driving time is critical for B2B customers, whose uptime is related to earning potential.