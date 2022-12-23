Greaves Electric Mobility adopts Siemens Xcelerator to accelerate EV development

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton and one of India’s leading electric two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software and services to design, and develop its EV range.

This the company says re-affirms its vision to popularise EV adoption and bring affordable, sustainable, last-mile mobility to India’s rapidly burgeoning ecosystem.

Siemens’ NX software for product design and engineering and Teamcenter software for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, will help Greaves Electric Mobility to develop products faster by streamlining and accelerating the product development process through an integrated set of digital product engineering and collaboration capabilities.

These solutions are said to enable GEMPL to shorten development time by efficiently utilising digital twins and connecting people and processes across functions. Specifically, digital capabilities will be enabled in the areas of requirements engineering, program planning, mechanical, electrical, and software design management, bill of material management, process, and change management.

Sanjay Behl, CEO, and Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility said, “India’s EV ecosystem is on the cusp of tremendous growth, with increasing demand from consumers for sustainable and affordable personal mobility Siemens’ toolset will enable us to reduce the time-to-market introduction of electric two-wheelers under Ampere, as well as help to contribute to the country’s goal of achieving 80% EVs in two and three-wheelers by 2030 and net zero carbon emissions by 2070.”

Mathew Thomas, VP & MD – India, Siemens Digital Industries Software said, “The Siemens Xcelerator portfolio will enable GEMPL to achieve a faster time-to-market for their electric two- and three-wheelers by supporting an agile product development process.”