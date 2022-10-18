Greaves Electric Mobility achieves milestone of servicing 1 lakh e-scooters in 6 months

Greaves Electric Mobility, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greaves Cotton has achieved the milestone of servicing 100,000 electric two wheelers in the last 6 months (April-September 2022).

This aligns with the company’s mission to transition its customers toward a sustainable electric mobility ecosystem and provide best service. These 1 lakh e-scooters were serviced in 275 cities across India through 350+ service touchpoints.

The company said, “services offered to our customers ranged from periodic services (free & paid services) to accidental, warranty and general repair” In addition to these, Greaves Electric is also offering a 24 x 7 roadside assistance and extended warranty up to 5 years.

Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility, said, “We believe that successful transition towards electric mobility in India goes much beyond just the sale of EVs, but also extends to a myriad of customer centric solutions and services, including an easy and affordable access to quality after-sales service during the lifecycle of the vehicle.”

In FY2022, Greaves Electric Mobility sold over 62,000 e-vehicles, which was 128 percent higher YoY. At present, Greaves Electric Mobility manufactures electric two-wheelers under Ampere Vehicles brand and three-wheeler vehicles (E-Auto and E-Rickshaw) under the mobility brands Ele and Teja, respectively.