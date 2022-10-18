scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Greaves Electric Mobility achieves milestone of servicing 1 lakh e-scooters in 6 months

This aligns with the company’s mission to transition its customers toward a sustainable electric mobility ecosystem and provide best service. These 1 lakh e-scooters were serviced in 275 cities across India through 350+ service touchpoints.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Greaves Electric Mobility achieves milestone of servicing 1 lakh e-scooters in 6 months

Greaves Electric Mobility, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greaves Cotton has achieved the milestone of servicing 100,000 electric two wheelers in the last 6 months (April-September 2022).   

This aligns with the company’s mission to transition its customers toward a sustainable electric mobility ecosystem and provide best service. These 1 lakh e-scooters were serviced in 275 cities across India through 350+ service touchpoints. 

The company said,  “services offered to our customers ranged from periodic services (free & paid services) to accidental, warranty and general repair” In addition to these, Greaves Electric is also offering a 24 x 7 roadside assistance and extended warranty up to 5 years.

Also Read

Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility, said, “We believe that successful transition towards electric mobility in India goes much beyond just the sale of EVs, but also extends to a myriad of customer centric solutions and services, including an easy and affordable access to quality after-sales service during the lifecycle of the vehicle.”

In FY2022, Greaves Electric Mobility sold over 62,000 e-vehicles, which was 128 percent higher YoY. At present, Greaves Electric Mobility manufactures electric two-wheelers under Ampere Vehicles brand and three-wheeler vehicles (E-Auto and E-Rickshaw) under the mobility brands Ele and Teja, respectively.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.