Greaves Cotton expands leadership team across retail, finance and e-mobility business

Greaves Cotton, one of India’s leading diversified engineering companies has expanded its leadership team across strategic functions. This includes the appointment of Narasimha Jayakumar as CEO, of Retail Business; Sandeep Divakaran as CEO, of Greaves Finance, and Chandrasekar Thyagarajan as CFO, of Greaves Electric Mobility.

Nagesh Basavanhalli, Executive Vice-Chairman, Greaves Cotton said, “The strengthening of our leadership team comes at a very opportune time, as Greaves embarks on the next phase of its significant growth journey. World-class talent is the very underpinning that defines Greaves’ success. This continues with the new rank of leaders joining us, with each of them bringing an immense wealth of proficiency, vertical acumen, and industry insights.”

Jayakumar who will head Greaves Retail Business has around three decades of global experience in IT companies. In his past stints, he has led leadership roles such as MD of Brainly India, CEO of Aakash Edutech & Vertical Head, Google India. He has also previously led Expedia’s hotel distribution business in Europe based out of London, UK. He is said to be adept at organisational growth and value creation with a strong track record of scaling up sales and marketing of B2B and B2C products, customer service, and operations.

Divakaran will be responsible for accelerating growth for Greaves Finance. Prior to this, he has held leadership roles such as CEO of OLA Fleet, and Head Strategy for OLA Electric. In the past, he had co-founded OPC Asset Solutions, India’s largest equipment leasing company. He is a chartered accountant with over 23 years of track record in leadership and entrepreneurial roles, Divakaran’s primary strength lies in nurturing new business ideas into profitable ventures.

Taking over the role of CFO at Greaves Electric Mobility Thyagarajan will be part of the leadership team and drive functional and business excellence of GEMPL. He has over 34 years of work experience, and has led various functions like financial planning, strategy, statutory and management accounting, costing of products and services, business controls, financial risk management, treasury, investor relations, procurement, administration, resource & capacity management, and more. He has held notable leadership roles in his past stints, including CFO for Birlasoft, and IBM India & South Asia.