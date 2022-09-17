Dr JR Bhatt, Advisor/Scientist, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) urged Indian Auto Inc to focus on the vision for transport which ensures low carbon emissions and affordability.

He spoke at length about climate change and referred to it as the “most important environmental challenge” the world needs to address at the SIAM’s 62nd Annual Convention in New Delhi on September 15.

Bhatt emphasised the use of biofuels to cut down tailpipe emissions and went on to laud the recently announced vehicle scrappage policy, which he believes will pave the way for technologically-advanced vehicles on the Indian roads.



He outlined the importance of blending of biofuels with petroleum in the reduction of carbon emissions. He said. “Higher blending of ethanol in petrol has helped in reduction of about 7 million tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2021 alone. Moreover, it has been estimated that the transition to sustainable mobility can deliver savings of several trillions of dollars by 2050.”

“The target of 10 percent blending of ethanol with petrol has already been achieved much faster than its envisaged timeline. Considering this very encouraging performance, the target of 20 percent ethanol blending by 2030 has been advanced to 25 percent, which will further drive the reduction in carbon emissions numbers”, he added.

Bhatt pointed out that India’s new vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and unfit vehicles will help in encouraging fuel-efficient and environment-friendly vehicles. He said, “Implementation of vehicle scrapping policy will help in upgrading on-road vehicles; feeding with more share of new technology vehicles.”

Speaking on the country’s continued thrust towards electrification of the transport system, he said, “By 2050, both the rail and road transport will be encouraged to achieve high rates of electrification, through policies designed to encourage electrification in these sectors.”