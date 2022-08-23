Government gives nod for CNG and LPG retrofitment in BS 6 compliant vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification, proposing modification of vehicles by retrofitting CNG and LPG kits and replacing diesel engines, less than 3.5 tonnes in the case of BS 6 vehicles.

The notification released on August 22 listed out the type approvals required for retrofitment. CNG is an environment-friendly fuel and will reduce the emission levels of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbon, particulate matter and smoke as compared to petrol and diesel engines, the ministry said, adding that the notification has been formulated in consultation with stakeholders.

The announcement comes as an extension to the proposed plan which was announced back in February this year. For now, the modifications are permissible only in vehicles that are compliant with BS 4 emission norms.

These kits have a fuel switch fitted in and this allows the driver to shift from gasoline to CNG. The kit consists of a regulator, fittings, pressure gauge, hoses, high-pressure tube and the like. Stored in the compressed gaseous state, CNG is suited for light, medium as well as heavy-duty applications.

Offering almost the similar fuel economy as in a conventional ICE vehicle, the CNG-powered vehicles are a means to drastically cut down fuel expenditure. This is one of the key reasons why the government is keen on such modifications.

The government, this year announced that the Bharat Stage (BS) emission norms will help bring down the pollution levels from ICE-based motor vehicles. And from April 1 this year, only BS 6 vehicles will be manufactured and sold in India and registrations will also depend on the same.

Under the BS 4 emission norms, the vehicle is allowed a maximum of 80 mg/km nitrogen oxide emission and with the BS 6 norms, the limit is reduced to about 60 mg/km. The particulate matter for petrol-driven vehicles is held at 4.5 mg/km in the BS 6 regime which is aimed to limit the levels of pollution to a great deal. Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) are also included under the BS 6 norms.

With inputs from PTI.