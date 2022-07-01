Gordon Murray Group sets up new technological division, Philip Lee becomes new Group CEO

UK-based Gordon Murray Group, a global automotive design, engineering, and manufacturing organisation, announced its new technology division, a boost to its leadership, and new facilities in the UK and the US.

Professor Gordon Murray, formerly Group CEO, has been announced as Executive Chairman of the business, with responsibility for all product development and design. Philip Lee will now lead the Group’s future growth and financial and commercial performance as the company’s new CEO.

The Gordon Murray Group now encompasses two major divisions: Gordon Murray Technology and Gordon Murray Automotive.

The new Technology business is made up of Gordon Murray Design, and Gordon Murray Electronics and has been incorporated to serve global automotive companies in every aspect of vehicle development, design, and manufacturing.

Professor Gordon Murray said “There are innovative projects already in the pipeline and we have plans to further increase our influence on global vehicle development and transformative manufacturing processes with the latest incarnation of iStream. People will reconsider what electric vehicles are capable of and I am looking forward to personally overseeing these fascinating projects.”

He also stated that the T.50 supercar is in the final stages of development and will be in the hands of its first customers soon.

Philip Lee said “This robust and focused plan for our business builds on that platform and prepares us well for further expansion and success. We are already applying world-leading vehicle design, development, and manufacturing expertise to creating lightweight, game-changing electric vehicles.”

Both Gordon Murray Automotive and Gordon Murray Technology will be headquartered at new Global Headquarters and Technology Campus sited in Windlesham Surrey. The development on the project has already commenced and it will be fully completed by 2024.

The company has also recently opened a facility in Warwick, West Midlands to accommodate the Group’s rapidly growing headcount by the end of 2022. Global expansion will grow this even further and the company is currently looking at facilities in the US.

GMT is already developing two advanced all-electric SUVs that are in advanced discussions with global OEMs.