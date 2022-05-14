Google announce Android Auto makeover, new features introduced

Technology major Google has announced a set of new features including a split-screen mode with an updated user interface for its automotive application ‘Android Auto’. The update will allow the users to access the web directly on the display of their cars.

At present, Android Auto has a massive user base of over 150 million users worldwide, which has been adopted by nearly every global carmaker.

In a statement the company said “As we work to add more capabilities to cars with Google ‘built-in’ in the future, you’ll be able to not only browse the web directly from your car display, but also cast your own content from your phone to the car screen. This summer, Android Auto will roll out a brand-new interface that will help you get directions faster, control your media more easily and have more functionality at your fingertips.”

After having added the Youtube application to cars with Google built-in, the company has announced that more video-streaming applications including Tubi and Epix Now will be available on Android Auto.

“In addition to using your voice, you can now quickly message and call favourite contacts with just one tap and reply to messages by simply selecting a suggested response on the screen,” the statement added.

Moreover, in the list of newly-added functionalities, the split-screen feature will remove the need to scroll through the list of applications and will enable the user to multi-task. For instance, use navigation and media simultaneously.