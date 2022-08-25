Goodyear’s Assurance ComfortTred tyre range launched for luxury vehicle segment

Goodyear India has launched the brand-new Assurance ComfortTred range of tyres, an expansion of its assurance portfolio specifically customised for luxury vehicles in the Indian market.

With the combination of advanced technology and a sophisticated tread pattern, the consumer-focused design of the tyre redefines the luxury driving experience.

Using ANX Technology, the tyres deliver a quieter driving experience on the road. Constructed with an extra noise and vibration cancelling layer built with Goodyear’s advanced compound, the tyre is firmly insulated against rolling noise. The closed pattern design helps to reduce air pumping noise while a high number of smaller tread blocks resulting in a lower impact force, thereby delivering a quieter driving performance.

In addition to the ultimate comfort and quiet ride, the tyre is designed for safety from the first mile to the last, in terms of wet road grip and shorter braking distance.

The new generation tread compound features a high amount of silica and resin for additional traction which provides incremental modulation to the road surface, leading to better road contact and water evacuation.

Sandeep Mahajan, Chairman and Managing Director, Goodyear India said, “We are excited to introduce a new product from Goodyear tailored for luxury vehicles”.

The Assurance ComfortTred is available in 7 sizes in the Indian market.

Recently, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced joining Lockheed Martin to focus on vehicle tyres for lunar mobility vehicles. The tyre maker had supplied essential products for NASA’s Apollo program, including the Apollo 11 mission which landed on the Moon almost 53 years ago. The company completes 100 years in India in 2022. It has two plants, one each in Ballabgarh and Aurangabad.

Also read: Goodyear partners Lockheed Martin to support lunar mobility vehicles