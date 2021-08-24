Goodyear, Plus team up to make autonomous trucks safer, more fuel efficient

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced a strategic collaboration with Plus (formerly Plus.ai) which happens to be a global provider of self-driving truck technology. The said partnership aims at providing optimized, autonomous trucking solutions that would elevate the intelligent and connected transformation of the logistics Industry, the company noted. Through this collaboration, the company claims that Goodyear’s suite of services, including connected tires, will further enhance transportation efficiency and safety for semi-trucks powered by Plus’s Level 4 autonomous driving technology while also reducing carbon impact, thereby helping towards pollution control as well.

Goodyear and Plus said in a press release that they will explore how Plus’s autonomous driving system can incorporate feedback from Goodyear’s connected tires into Plus’s online, machine learning-based fuel economy efficiency in order to further improve the fuel economy of vehicles. Moreover, by integrating Goodyear’s intelligent tires with Plus’s autonomous driving system, a vehicle’s overall performance can also be improved in severe weather and extreme road conditions. Plus says that it is already deploying its driver-in autonomous driving solution, PlusDrive, to customers and is expected to start production of the FAW J7 L3 truck (First Automobile Works) powered by PlusDrive in Q3 2021.

Chris Helsel, SVP Global Operations & CTO of Goodyear said that tires are the only thing on a vehicle that touches the ground and it’s this critical position that can help in enabling future mobility solutions like autonomous transportation. He added that with the brand’s leadership in products and innovation, Goodyear is supporting efficient fleet operations and is pleased to drive more possibilities for the logistics industry with Plus.

Speaking on the latest collaboration, Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-founder, Plus said that the company is constantly exploring new opportunities to generate more value for customers using its autonomous driving technology. He further stated that the collaboration between Plus and Goodyear enables to leverage both companies’ innovative fuel efficiency technologies, and also, harness these to further improve the performance of autonomous trucks.