Goodyear Lubricants releases new engine oil products in India

Assurance Intl in collaboration with the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, has unveiled its new range of lubricants oil and extends distribution in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand markets.

Expected to launch in Mid January 2023, the product line will cater to all kinds of lubricant oil needs of commercial and passenger vehicles running on varied fuels and application categories.

This upgraded line of engine oils will be produced with the latest technology and equipment from Assurance’s modern factory in the state of Haryana.

Sanjay Sharma – CBO & Vice-President – South-Asia of Assurance Intl said, “The new line of Goodyear Lubricants products reflects Assurance Intl Limited’s strong environmental conscience and our focus on innovation.”

Sharma also added “The new sustainable engine oils, such as Group III, IV and V base oil and premium quality additives, will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of vehicle users with the upgraded formulation and packaging. It will also enhance the driving experience while meeting the latest national and international standards.”

In addition to the new range of engine oils, Goodyear Lubricants has also reinvented its new packaging with varied brand colours augmenting brand visual appeal which will be laddered into Entry, Mainstream and Premium product lines for customer’s ease.

According to Goodyear, the product packaging will also use 15 percent less plastic to help protect nature and improve longevity, reliability and performance to optimise customer experience at various touch points.