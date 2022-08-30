Gogoro, TSMC partner Taichung City for electric two-wheeler sharing

Gogoro, a key battery swapping ecosystem, is partnering with semiconductor major, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) and Taichung City in Taiwan to launch GoShare, Gogoro’s electric mobility sharing service for the residents of Taichung City.

Horace Luke, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Gogoro said, “Together, TSMC, Taichung City and Gogoro are bringing a new era of sustainable urban transportation to Taichung’s nearly 3 million residents, including subsidised access to more than 50,000 university students and more than 60,000 TSMC employees. This sets a new standard for cities across Taiwan and Asia who want to encourage sustainable transportation.”

The new partnership includes three key initiatives:

Gogoro GoShare smart scooters will be available 24/7 to Taichung city’s residents.

GoShare will provide exclusive riding coupons to 50,000 freshmen in 17 universities in Taichung City.

GoShare will expand its coverage to neighbouring cities and connect multiple railway stations, playing a key role in shaping a robust urban transportation network.

The semiconductor maker, TSMC has accomplished a variety of sustainability initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

In addition, TSMC joins the GoShare for Business platform to encourage employees to ride electric scooters for daily commutes. More than 60,000 TSMC employees will enjoy exclusive discounts for every GoShare ride.

Also read: TSMC board approves capacity expansion, clocks 40% growth in Jan-July revenue

Since 2019, GoShare has 1.6 million registered users in seven cities and has hosted 20 million rides that have saved 7 million kg of CO2 emissions in Taiwan.

Founded in 2011, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro, since then has been providing services like vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilise artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety.