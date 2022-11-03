Gogoro partners Zypp Electric for battery swapping pilot, first 100 vehicles to roll out in December

Taiwan-based battery-swapping ecosystem provider, Gogoro, on November 3 announced a strategic B2B initiative and partnership with Gurugram-based Zypp Electric, an EV-as-a-Service providing platform.

Together, the companies are focused on accelerating the urban shift of logistics fleets and last-mile deliveries to electric using battery swapping.

Gogoro and Zypp plan to launch their B2B pilot in December 2022 which includes Gogoro Network GoStations, Gogoro smart batteries and Gogoro smart scooters.

The pilot is focused on last-mile delivery fleets. The findings from this pilot project will pave way for the company to scale its operations in India.

With more than 350 million battery swaps to date, Gogoro is a leading ambassador for EV battery swapping, a technology that industry experts and the government view as a viable solution for promoting the adoption of electric two-wheelers in India’s densely populated cities.

“We are seeing an incredible global transformation of urban transportation and energy systems to smarter, cleaner, and safer electric power, and there is nowhere it will benefit more than India,” said Horace Luke, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Gogoro.

“Climate change and rising pollution are a major global concern and many world leaders are committed to bringing a change with revolutionary measures that perfectly align with our vision at Zypp Electric. We are super excited to partner with Gogoro, a like-minded global EV player stepping into the Indian market and decarbonising Indian last-mile deliveries with Gogoro’s battery-swapping platform that is proven at scale to be safe, easy for riders to use, easy to deploy in cities and open to all businesses,” said Akash Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Zypp Electric.

“We expect this partnership to set an example for how a network of battery swapping stations and EVs will create a robust EV ecosystem towards solving the last-mile problem efficiently across the country.”



Kaushik Burman, Gogoro General Manager for India said, “The strategic initiative and partnership with Zypp is a first step in validating and demonstrating Gogoro’s proven leadership in battery swapping while also learning from local businesses and riders.”

Gogoro is a founding member of the Indian battery swapping association (IBSA), and we are collaborating with multiple industry partners and regulatory authorities to contribute to a better India. Gogoro has been working to secure all of the relevant certifications for its batteries and battery-swapping stations.