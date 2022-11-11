goEgoNetwork launches its first fast charging park in Bengaluru

goEgoNetwork, a Pune-based EV charging solutions providing company, has launched its first fast charging park in Bengaluru. The company has set up this fast charging park in partnership with Bengaluru-based SRIT India. goEgoNetwork’s latest charging park is located in Bengaluru at ITPL Main Road, Kundalahalli, Brooke Field, Bengaluru, Karnataka. The company also plans to install over 500 EV charging stations across Karnataka in one year.

According to goEgoNetwork, the 24×7 state-of-the-art charge park in Bengaluru will be equipped with one unit each of its Pelican Pro (60 kW), Pelican (15 kW – GBT), Eagle and Albatross to ensure efficient and fast charging of all types of EVs including two, three and four­-wheelers. With this charging station, the company claims that most four-wheeler EV owners can charge their EVs up to 80 percent in 45-60 minutes.

Speaking about the launch of the charging park in Bengaluru, Sayantan Chakraborti, Managing Director and Founder, goEgoNetwork, said, “The demand for cleaner, sustainable means of transport, i.e. electric vehicles is popularizing increasingly in India. We at goEgoNetwork are proud to be the leading EV charging network with a presence in over 55 cities across India. Our most recent fast charge park in Bengaluru will ensure hassle-free movement of EVs in the city.”

Anwar Haveri, Director, SRIT, added, “We are elated for having partnered with goEgoNetwork to set up the fast charge park at SRIT premises. As the number of residents in the vicinity and our employees have been increasingly vouching on EVs either through public transport or personal vehicles, we felt that there was a need to let them commute without fearing range anxiety. It is a revolutionary move for the residents of Bengaluru who are dependent on EVs for their daily commute.”