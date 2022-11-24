Godawari Electric to launch its new electric three-wheeler in December

Godawari Electric Motors (eblu) will foray into the electric three-wheeler space soon with the launch of its new EV next month. The company’s upcoming electric three-wheeler’s body panels will be made of DCPD material. Godawari claims that DCPD is the latest plastic technology that will offer a wide range of benefits and it has recently also received a patent for the same.

Godawari Electric Motors is planning to roll out the electric three-wheeler in December 2022 from its upcoming manufacturing facility in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The company’s new manufacturing unit will also be inaugurated soon. Godawari aims to expand its line-up and claims to launch an e-cycle, e-scooter and e-loader by end of this financial year.

The company had announced last year that it will be investing up to Rs 150 crore for setting up an EV manufacturing plant in Raipur. Godawari Electric Motors’ upcoming manufacturing plant is going to be inaugurated in the next quarter as it plans its foray into the EV retail space.