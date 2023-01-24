Godawari Electric Motors opens first showroom in Maharashtra

Godawari Electric Motors, maker of the Eblu range of products inaugurated its first showroom in Pune. The vompany claims that the showroom offers customers a differentiating EV buying experience and enhances awareness about EV adoption in the region.

The company said, the key USP of this showroom will be that customers will have access to 3S facilities offered by Godawari Electric Motors. The showroom will also showcase the journey of the brand and become a single touch point for end-to-end EV needs of the customers.

The showroom will showcase the recently launched e-auto (L5M) Eblu Rozee and e-bicycle range Eblu Spin which is available in three variants. Customers can walk in, experience the products and complete their bookings at the showroom.

Also Read Tata Motors Partners ICICI Bank to Offer Financing for EV Dealers

Hyder Khan, CEO, Godawari Electric Motors, said, “We are delighted to foray into Pune which is the heart of the automobile hub in the country. Mr. Saurabh Dolas is the right partner to lead Godawari’s EV vision in the region. It is our first among many showrooms in Maharashtra and is aimed at providing a holistic experience of our brand and products.”

Khan added, “We recently commenced our journey with the launch of Eblu’s range of products and we believe that the region is undergoing a rapid EV transition. We will continue to expand our presence through more showrooms, products and offer one of the best EV ownership experiences to our customers.”

Saurabh Dolas, Owner of M/s Sourabh Wheels said, “We are looking forward to this association with Godawari Electric Motors in Pune. Godawari has had a terrific start to its EV journey in India and we want to utilise this momentum in the EV segment and fulfill the customer requirements in the region.”

Godawari also has tied up with leading banks and NBFCs to provide loan facilities to customers. The deliveries for both the products will commence from the end of this month.