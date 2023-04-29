Godawari Electric Motors inaugurates its first showroom in New Delhi

Godawari Electric Motors, manufacturer of the Eblu range of products, has inaugurated its first showroom in the national capital. The company’s newest dealership is located in Shahdara, New Delhi. It’s worth mentioning that this is Godawari’s second outlet in the Delhi-NCR region with the first one located in Gurugram, Haryana.

Godawari’s new showroom is situated at 592/20-B/3, Old No-83-B, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi, and is run by Santosh Tyres & Wheels. According to the company, this new dealership includes a service facility to cater to all after-sales needs of customers. It will showcase the new Godawaru e-auto (L5M) Eblu Rozee and e-bicycle range Eblu Spin. Customers can book these products by visiting the dealership.

Commenting on the launch, Hyder Khan, CEO, Godawari Electric Motors, said, “Achieving a smooth transition to electric mobility is of vital importance for the country’s capital, which is bound to set an example for other parts of India. Our new dealership in New Delhi will help businesses switch to green and sustainable transportation while aiding the city in attempts to improve environmental conditions and curb pollution.”

Indu Chopra, Owner of Santosh Tyre and Wheels, added, “The city of Delhi has witnessed a gradual transition to sustainable mobility. With this collaboration, we are excited to foray into India’s EV segment and are dedicated to promoting EV adoption across Delhi-NCR. Our collaboration with Godawari Electric Motors marks a crucial milestone for us, and we look forward to achieving a safe, sustainable and secure future for everyone.”