GKN Automotive, a leading supplier for drive systems has achieved a new milestone with more than 2 million electrified vehicles using its eDrive technology on the road globally.

The company says rising demand for electric vehicles has enabled it to increase the range and volume of its products to its existing customers, which make up 90% of OEMs globally, as well as target newer players in the industry. GKN Automotive’s ePowertrain division offers solutions for all electrified vehicles and is claimed to be the only company that offers torque vectoring, hybrid transmissions, and modular eDrive systems.

Its modular eDrive system provides optimal efficiency and performance as well as complete flexibility for customers, enabling them to select the best solution for their requirements. It is available as a complete, fully integrated 3-in-1 system with inverter, motor, and transmission; as a 2-in-1 combination system; or as single modules and components.

Last month, GKN Automotive announced its next generation inverter using 800V technology, which enables faster charging times, increased vehicle range, and improved performance for electric vehicles of the future. Its improved efficiency also creates the potential for manufacturers to reduce the weight, complexity, and cost of their electric powertrains without sacrificing performance.

The development of next generation eDrive technologies is accelerated by GKN Automotive’s partnership with the Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E team, with experience gained on track transferred to the road. The 2 million eDrive milestone has been reached as the 8th season of Formula E draws to a close. The partnership will continue with GKN Automotive collaborating with Jaguar TCS Racing on next season’s Gen3 race car.

Liam Butterworth, CEO, GKN Automotive said: “Reaching the 2 million mark is a significant achievement for the business and is a testament to the efficiency, high-performance and quality of the product as well as our talented engineers across the world. Electrification isn’t new to us, we have spent the past 20 years producing eDrive technologies for our customers, as we continue to lead the industry in innovative next-generation drive systems.”

“Powering electrified vehicles forms a crucial part of our mission to make the automotive industry more sustainable, and this milestone is an indication of our strong progress to date. We look forward to powering many more vehicles on the road as demand for a more sustainable mode of transport continues to accelerate,” added Butterworth.