German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz visited Sun Mobility’s facility in Bengaluru to see the innovations and contributions in the field of mobility and energy solutions a day after the G20 event. During the one-hour visit, Chetan Maini, Co-founder and Chairman along with Anant Badjatya, CEO, Sun Mobility discussed with German Chancellor about India’s cleantech aspirations and solutions that are designed in India, for the world.

Sun Mobility showcased a lineup of innovative urban mobility products and solutions at the G20 Deep Tech Conference held at the IISc Incubation Centre, Bengaluru on Saturday. As part of the exhibit, Sun Mobility displayed its Quick Interchange Station (QIS): a battery-swap station to swap depleted batteries, SWAP X: a newly launched, compatible battery dispensing unit, an electric two-wheeler and a Piaggo e-auto that runs on Sun Mobility’s Smart Batteries.

“As the world comes together to embrace the electric mobility transformation, India is innovating solutions that are affordable, accessible, and available to the masses,” said Chetan Maini, Co-founder and Chairman, Sun Mobility.

The products and solutions showcased by Sun Mobility at the G20 event highlighted the ‘Made in India, for the world’ and was demonstrated to global leaders like the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde and the RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das.

Made in India for the world

The company’s Smart Batteries are interoperable across all vehicles equipped with Sun Mobility swapping technology. Aligned with the G20 event theme of financial inclusion and exports, Sun Mobility’s displays at the exhibit speak for scalable solutions that come with affordability.

Anant Badjatya, CEO, Sun Mobility said, “As part of the G20 Deep Tech Conference in Bengaluru, we showcased some of the most scalable and financially viable cleantech solutions. It is our DNA to indigenously build technologies and solutions that revolutionize not only urban mobility across the world, but also advance financial inclusion, and viability and positively impact the economy.”

Scope for Sun Mobility to partner German companies

Speaking of the event on Sunday, the spokesperson for Chancellor Scholz said, “The Chancellor visited Sun Mobility, a company that offers comprehensive e-mobility solutions. He was introduced to the unique “battery swapping” concept. This is all the more important as two-and-three wheelers cause the majority of carbon emissions in the mobility sector in India. In the future Sun Mobility could partner with German companies and possibly bring their concept to the European market.” he added that already the German company, Bosch has a 20 percent stake in Sun Mobility.