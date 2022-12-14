Geely’s premium electric car brand Zeekr files for US IPO

China’s Geely Automobile said its upmarket electric car brand, Zeekr, had confidentially filed for a US initial public offering, in what would be the first major Chinese float in the United States in over 1-1/2 years.

Zeekr filed with the US regulators last week, without providing any details on the size of its initial public offering or about its listing date, said Geely, which in October had laid out plans to spin off the subsidiary.

Reuters on Monday exclusively reported that Zeekr was aiming to raise more than $1 billion and that it was seeking a valuation of more than $10 billion.

That compares with a valuation of about $9 billion in its maiden external fundraising last year.

A Zeekr IPO would be the first major U.S. float of a Chinese firm since Beijing tightened its grip on overseas share sales in July last year.

The filing also comes after Beijing and Washington struck a landmark auditing deal in August that sharply lowered the likelihood of delisting for more than 200 New York-listed Chinese companies.