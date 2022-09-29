Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways has tweeted that the date for implemantation of mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars has now been pushed to October 1, 2023.

The Minister tweeted that “it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023.” and added the key reason for postponing dates is, “considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario.”

He went on to add that, “Safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.”

Earlier in January this year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had proposed that all cars that fall in the M1 category and are manufactured after October 1 2022 need to be fitted with 6 air bags. As per the draft notification, vehicles have to be fitted with two side curtain/tube airbags in addition side/side torso airbags.

Awareness about road safety has been growing across the country in recent times. The series of GNCAP test results of many India made cars and some of the Indian cars coming up with 5-star ratings has no doubt increased the consumer understanding and in many ways reshaping their priorities too.

The Government is also in the process of introducing notifications to make alarms for rear seatbelts also mandatory to increase its usage. This step is also seen as another step to enhance safety for vehicle users, especially in the unfortunate instance of an accident.

India, unfortunately has a bad track record of accidents and studies indicate that more than 400 people end up losing their lives in accidents on the road.

