Future outlook of in-car infotainment system market

There has been a steady increase in the penetration of connected technologies and a significant rise in the demand for connected cars, which has driven a massive transformation in the Indian automotive infotainment market. With several market players working on the application of advanced technologies to make modern-day cars smarter, the in-car infotainment system market in the country is expected to grow multifold by the end of the decade.

In common parlance, the in-car automotive infotainment systems or in-vehicle infotainments (IVIs) incorporate information and entertainment features in a vehicle, including Human Machine Interface (HMI), and media connectivity, telematics, radio/audio/video, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The advanced infotainment systems enhance the drivers’ in-vehicle user experience through the application of cutting-edge information and entertainment solutions.

The automotive infotainment market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the next few years. Globally, the sector is expected to expand to reach $ 61.31 billion by 2029 from $ 22.01 billion in 2021 – growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.9 per cent during the forecast period. The Indian automotive software market is projected to be worth $ 890.15 million by the end of 2022 and grow to an estimate of $ 1883.36 million by 2027 – a compound annual growth of 16.17 per cent.

The infotainment segment in the modern-day smart cars is primarily classified into ADAS & Safety Systems, Body Control & Comfort System, Engine Management & Powertrain, Infotainment System, Communication Systems, Connected Services, Autonomous Driving, HMI Application, Biometrics System, and V2X System. These technologically advanced features can be inducted into all sorts of smart transportations including passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Basically, a blend of information and entertainment, infotainment systems in smart cars are designed to deliver information and entertainment through touch screen displays, button panels, and audio/video interfaces. Pairing the infotainment system also provides drivers with hands-free access to emails and messages and also makes hands-free calls.

With the advancement of technological advancements and the rising penetration of clean and green vehicles, automotive infotainment manufacturers have been leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enable real-time information flow to make smart cars even smarter. Innovative strategies have now even made possible communication between nearby vehicles, thereby creating a connected infrastructure. These advanced features can capture real-time traffic flow statistics, maps, infotainment, remote access to emergency services within seconds, detect potholes and speed bumps, heavy rain, fog, slippery roads and communicate these messages to cars within a radius of three kilometres.

From 3D downloadable maps to notifications on vehicle maintenance, the modern-day smart cars come with a series of functionalities that can be operated through mobile applications. Drivers of internet-connected cars have the feature to lock or unlock the car or even stop or start the engine from any remote locations.

The infotainment systems in smart cars also include features like Alexa and Siri, which provide customized voice-based assistance features to make the driving experiences better. Through this, basic activities within the car like adjusting AC temperature, opening or closing sunroofs, setting navigation, starting or stopping engines, etc., can be managed through voice command.

The author is Gaurav Kulshrestha, Marketing Head and Product Manager, Pioneer India

