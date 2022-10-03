FuelBuddy partners with IOCL for diesel delivery solutions: CNG coming soon

FuelBuddy, one of India’s first and largest legal doorstep fuel delivery service providers, has recently joined hands with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). With this new national-level partnership, the company aims to enable the seamless supply of its ‘Buddy Cans’ to all IOCL pumps in India, thereby increasing the reach of diesel delivery service for their customers.

Along with housing societies, hospitals, schools, malls, and factories, the partnership will enable access to FuelBuddy’s service in tier 2 and tier 3 Indian cities where getting unadulterated fuel is a difficult proposition, the company said in a press statement. The prospective customers will be able to receive fuel within minutes of placing an order on the FuelBuddy app.

Commenting on the development, Neeraj Gupta, CEO India, FuelBuddy, said, “On-demand fuel delivery is the next big thing in the industry with the customers looking for the convenience of refuelling unadulterated and pilferage-free diesel at the comfort of home. This partnership is another step toward our efforts to democratise and digitise fuel in India.”

Also Read: Hero Vida e-scooter’s first official teaser revealed: Launch on October 7

He further added, “IOCL is the biggest name in the Indian fuel industry with 34000 outlets, and by establishing this tie-up, we are positive about enhancing accessibility to fuel and, in the meantime, also improving our national footprint and service offering.”

It’s worth mentioning that FuelBuddy currently only delivers diesel at one’s doorsteps. In an interaction with Express Mobility, Neeraj Gupta, CEO, FuelBuddy, said that the company is still figuring out a viable option to home deliver petrol due to multiple challenges associated with it. However, FuelBuddy will soon announce its plans for delivery of CNG and its mobile electric vehicle charging points.