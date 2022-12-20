FuelBuddy partners Indian Oil for doorstep delivery of lubricant

Delhi-headquartered doorstep fuel delivery platform FuelBuddy has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), the country’s largest public sector undertaking (PSU) for the marketing of automotive and industrial lubricant, SERVO, across the country.

As per the understanding, the customers of FuelBuddy will be able to place online orders of lubricants, which will be delivered to their doorsteps. Customers will soon be able to track their lubricant deliveries in real time while providing immediate feedback for the services offered via the FuelBuddy app.

R Udayakumar, Chief General Manager, Lube Sales, IOCL said, “With IOCL being a diversified, integrated energy major with its presence in almost all the streams of oil, gas, petrochemicals, and alternative energy sources, this association will be fruitful for both the organisations to responsibly deliver lubricants along with our existing partnership for fuel delivery to the consumers. With FuelBuddy’s doorstep fuel delivery and management system in place, it will be a great opportunity for us to market and supply SERVO to our target customers as well.”



Neeraj Gupta, CEO-India Business, FuelBuddy said, “With our already established distribution channel and the recent technological advancements in the country, we will be approaching our existing as well as new customers to avail the service. We were planning at expanding our services portfolio pan India, especially in the lubricants market.”

The lubricants and greases market is a mix of steel, cement, power, mining, railroads, textiles, autos, and glass industries, as well as 2 and 3-wheelers, agricultural equipment, stationary engines and marine. SERVO boasts of a major chunk of the total market share, with a 27 percent market share for finished lubricants.