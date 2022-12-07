FuelBuddy partners Hindustan Petroleum to cater doorstep Lubricant deliveries

Delhi-headquartered doorstep fuel delivery platform FuelBuddy has partnered Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) to foray into the Lubricants biz. As per the understanding, customers can now order lubricants on the FuelBuddy app, after which the deliveries will be fulfilled through authorised distributors of HPCL at their doorstep.

The company said that it aims to gain a strong foothold in the Lubricant market across the country with this partnership.

HP Lubricants sells over 350 grades of Lubricants, specialties, and greases manufactured in India, dispersed throughout the country.

Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director, Lubricants SBU, HPCL, said, “With a customer-centric approach, where constant ratings and feedback are taken into account at quick intervals of time, HPCL is happy to have partnered with FuelBuddy. With the company’s holistic approach in providing energy services to the users, and our cumulative network across the country, this is a win-win deal for both parties and the consumers.”

Neeraj Gupta, CEO-India Business, FuelBuddy said, “While the fuel burns in the engine for vehicle transportation systems, effective Lubricants improve vehicle fuel efficiency, helping to reduce fuel consumption. This partnership is another step toward our efforts to democratise and digitise fuel availability/distribution in India.”

Along with being able to track their fuel orders on the FuelBuddy app, consumers will now also be able to track their Lubricant delivery in real time while giving instant feedback for the services provided, a statement from the company said.