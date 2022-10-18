FuelBuddy launches doorstep fuel delivery service in Goa

FuelBuddy, one of India’s first and largest legal doorstep fuel delivery service providers, has today launched its doorstep fuel delivery services in the coastal state of Goa. The launch ceremony was attended by Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, and other notable dignitaries. FuelBuddy claims to have delivered close to 8 crore litres of fuel so far and is now present in over 120 cities.

The company says that its vision is to serve fisheries, restaurants, residential societies, and other industries in Goa with doorstep delivery of fuel. Interested customers can order fuel directly from the FuelBuddy app with a minimum order volume being 20 litres. The users can purchase fuel by using the app on their phones and have it delivered to their preferred locations within 3-4 hours of placing the order.

Commenting on the launch, Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, said, “With disruptive startups like these, the vision of Digital India would soon become a reality. The idea of doorstep delivery of fuel is revolutionary by itself. The ready availability of resources through apps like FuelBuddy will help businesses be prudent and engage in more productivity-enhancing activities.”

Gautam Malhotra, Managing Director, FuelBuddy, added, “In a state like Goa, tourism and hospitality take the centre stage. The need for fuel is perpetual to keep cafes, hotels, and restaurants running 24X7. We are extremely happy to launch our services in this beautiful city where we would like to make fuel accessible in a transparent and efficient manner free of pilferage and adulteration.