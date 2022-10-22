Fuel on a tap: The new normal

By: Neeraj Gupta, CEO India, FuelBuddy

Think back as far as the mind can. The one thing that has corresponded to social development in proportion and beyond, is trade. It did not just embrace changes brought forth by time but also accommodated these very shifts to consistently create a future of greater comfort.

If we had to factor in the most important traits of trade’s continued growth through centuries of seemingly endless social evolution, a large part of our research would trace back to adaptation and innovation.

Trade and commerce were the brainchild of developed human thinking and the establishment of a civil society.

It is only natural that as our thinking climbed on the trajectory of planning progress, trade and commerce followed closely. The relationship between time and business has inherently been adaptive in nature.

THE RISE OF E-COMMERCE

The world, today, is inarguably driven by the Internet. Most would argue that the World Wide Web could be added to the list of basic needs of survival. Information has been quintessentially feeding communities and systems around the globe with ever-increasing vitality.

This need for information infused with a desire of convenience among consumers is what led to the rise of e-commerce. Today, as many as 24 million e-commerce websites are functioning across the world with the number only moving upwards.

Studies have found that commercial spaces on the digital are expected to generate a whopping revenue of more that $5 trillion in a time frame shorter than you think. So, what runs the momentum that e-commerce websites have been catching up lately with?- preference and convenience.

Human beings work with the motivation of having lesser work to do by the day. As such, convenience is easily what they look for while making purchase decisions. E-commerce, with its doorstep delivery model in place, hits the ball right out of the park; a business model that begun with delivering fast moving goods to the consumers has now expanded to unprecedented levels.

Mobilising the Core of Movement

Let’s take a step back and observe. The need of the hour with growing businesses and the perennially existent requisite of physical transit in a business is amply far from innovation. Movement has only been perceived as being cyclic- motion facilitates motion.

Neeraj Gupta, CEO India, FuelBuddy

We’re talking about transportation. The problems of transit require movement of vehicles to places of convenience, i.e., garages, fuel stations, etc. Even when prudence is a must, how prudent can you truly be?

Entrepreneurship envisioned a change in the landscape. What if fuel is “stationed” no more? What if fuel could be delivered to you whenever and wherever you need it?

Fuel On-demand

Revolutionising the idea of on-demand delivery, a few startups in India started supplying fuel to buyers at their doorstep. Fashioned to suit the expanding needs of commercial businesses, fleet owners and other speciality businesses, here are a few ways how the mobile fuel industry would be more than just about convenience:

Supply discipline: The buyer can ascertain that the delivery is made on time by tracking the order till receipt of fuel supplies. Also, fuel is delivered in leak-proof containers to minimize wastage of any kind.

Quality assurance: Fuel mobility could ensure quality checking in the presence of buyers and promote higher transparency in the disbursement process.

Lower fuel costs: By taking advantage of scale economies and decentralising a complex value chain, the final pricing could also be effectively controlled.

Benefits of scale economies: The costs of setting up and coordinating fuel station networks can be replaced and efficiently minimised by following a decentralised delivery method.

Saving of consumer resources: The opportunity costs arising from having fuel supplies delivered to oneself are remarkable. The time, money and energy saved thereof can be better invested in accentuating productivity.

Contingency supplies: All segments- consumer, commercial and specialty – would be more equipped for unforeseen spikes in fuel demand for production and distribution needs.

The Lockdown Factor

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the drive of on-demand delivery. Consumers could now get goods and services at their doorstep without having to leave the comfort of their homes. Similarly, fuel mobilization reaped benefits from contactless deliveries in the lockdown period.

Fleet owners, commercial spaces and residential buildings started storing extra fuel supplies for future needs and unprecedented emergencies.

The Future Potential

Corporate giants like Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL recognised the growing inclination of consumers towards mobile fuel delivery and have begun to offer investments in the same.

In India, though the trend is still at a nascent stage, ambitious entrepreneurs expect faster growth could be achieved through coveted marketing and an efficient franchise model in place.

In the collateral, fuel delivery could also give rise to transformed storage facilities capable of stocking fuel supplies for the short run.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.