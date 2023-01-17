FSI alleges anomaly in FAME II subsidy of Rs 368 crore claimed by Ather Energy

The ongoing tussle between electric vehicle makers and the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) for the alleged ‘misappropriation of funds’ by around 12 EV makers, may now see a new addition.

In a letter written by the Federation of Small Industries (FSI) to Dr Hanif Qureshi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, it is alleged that Bengaluru-based Ather Energy has fraudulently “managed to bypass the subsidy eligibility limit of Rs 1.5 lakh set by DHI by stealthy separating the ‘EV Charger’ and the ‘Intrinsic Essential Software’ that are integral parts of the vehicle and vehicle cannot run without them” to claim the FAME subsidy.

Exhibit 2 provided by FSI.

The FAME scheme was introduced by the government to encourage users to adopt electric vehicles by providing subsidy to the tune of Rs 20,000 for a two-wheelers price of Rs 1.5 lakh (max price ex-factory); Rs 50,000 for a three-wheeler (max factory price Rs 5 lakh); four-wheeler Rs 1.5 lakh (max ex-factory price Rs 15 lakh) and e-bus upto Rs 50 lakh (max ex-factory price of Rs 2 crore). The total budget outlay was Rs 8,596 crore.

Allegation

In a letter dated January 16, 2023, the Federation of Small Industries says that Ather Energy sold 70,769 e-two-wheelers between 2019 to December 27, 2022 and has claimed a total subsidy of around Rs 368 crore.

As part of the exhibits provided by FSI including a quotation from Garner Motors, an Ather dealership, the price of a new e-scooter (ex-factory) was Rs 173,946, which was Rs 23,946 above the Rs 1.5 lakh threshold limit set under the FAME II scheme. It further states that the EV company was selling the charger as well as a ‘performance upgrade’ for Rs 19,975 and Rs 21,510 separately.

Image courtesy: FSI.

FSI has urged the government to investigate Ather Energy “as it involves a humongous sum of Rs 300 crore plus of taxpayer’s money claimed. Thus, the said amount must be not only be returned to the government immediately but also all the Ather models should also be removed from the FAME II subsidy portal as there is no way they can meet the eligibility criteria as defined under the notification.”

When reached out by Financial Express, Ather Energy declined to comment.