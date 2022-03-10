Foxconn Technology Partners With Ather To Manufacture Components

In terms of supplying and manufacturing components for its products, Ather Energy focuses on finding the right vendor who delivers products consistently.

Ather Energy has announced its partnership with Bharat FIH, a Foxconn Technology Group company, to develop and manufacture key components for Ather scooters. The partnership aims to enhance the manufacturing ecosystem to meet the demand for the Ather 450X and the 450 Plus.

Bharat FIH will offer manufacturing services that include Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assemblies for Battery Management Systems, Dashboard Assembly, Peripheral Controlling Units, and Drive Control Modules. These products will be manufactured on a ‘Turn-Key” model, including managing the supply chain logistics and raw material procurement for Ather Energy. Bharat FIH has begun the production of parts for Ather scooters at their facility

Speaking on this development Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Ather Energy said “The EV industry continues to witness growth at an unprecedented rate with strong demand across segments. Ather Energy also finds itself in the midst of phenomenal growth as we continue to expand our retail footprint across the country. We are working towards strengthening our supply chain to cater to the rising demand for our scooters.”

He added, “Towards this, we are delighted to partner with Bharat FIH to provide us with the capacity, supply chain capability, and process expertise to achieve our volumes and projections. Bharat FIH has demonstrated incredible capability over the last few months by ramping up very quickly to meet our requirements. This partnership also reflects the opportunities that large auto component manufacturers today recognise in the EV industry.”

According to the company, Ather Energy continues to see a strong response for its electric scooters – the 450X and 450 Plus. The company has witnessed a 20% increase in month-on-month sales and this trend is expected to continue in the coming months. Ather Energy has been making investments in creating a favourable ecosystem for EVs in the country to boost mass adoption of EVs and cater to the rising demand.

Josh Foulger, Managing Director, Bharat FIH Ltd said, “We are excited and hold in high regards for our partnership with Ather Energy in supporting their Electric Vehicle journey in India. With electronics being a significant integral part of an intelligent electric vehicle, we look forward to extending our electronics manufacturing services and technical expertise for the entire range of Ather’s electric scooter offering. We are confident of supporting all the endeavours of an EV Technology company like Ather Energy.“

Over the years, Ather Energy has built a local supplier base with nearly 99% of the products being indigenously built and sourced for manufacturing. In terms of supplying and manufacturing components for their products, Ather Energy focuses on finding the right vendor who delivers products consistently.

To cater to the growing demand over the longer term, Ather Energy announced the scaling up of its production from 120,000 to 400,000 units per annum at its Hosur facility and has recently acquired more land to increase production.

Over the next three years, Ather plans to increase its annual production capacity to one million scooters, install 5,000 fast chargers across India, develop new products, and increase its network to 600 stores. Currently, the company has 30 experience centres (retail outlets) across India.