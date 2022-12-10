Four crucial focus areas for Government to accelerate EV adoption in India

Maxson Lewis

The transportation sector is one the leading and fastest growing source of carbon emissions which is

affecting the health of millions in India on daily basis. A clear indicator of how big this problem is that

out of the 20 most polluted cities in the world, 14 are situated in India. Given the current situation, a

major shift to electric vehicles (EVs) is not just an option but a requirement in order for us to move to

a better world. However, for accelerated adoption of EVs, a lot needs to be done through

collaborative efforts from various stakeholders.

Following points are meant to specifically highlight the four key areas, which must be focussed upon to help accelerate EV adoption in India:

1) Accelerated deployment of the EV charging Infrastructure

Globally, majority of charging takes place at the residence level. Common shared charging points at

every residential society will help early adopters to invest in the electric vehicles. This will further

help in boosting confidence for the remaining people of the society to switch to electric vehicles.

Initiatives such as the one taken by Delhi government to create an EV charging infrastructure at

residential societies must be appreciated a lot, and similar models can be adopted by other state

governments too. The Delhi government has provided subsidies on LEV AC chargers, a charger that is

affordable with necessary safety features for home charging. Going forward a time-based charging

feature in such chargers will also help to manage the grid better, making it safer and increase EV

adoption.



Public charging infrastructure is still a big challenge and a critical factor for mass adoption for electric

vehicles especially in making them a primary choice of transportation for the people. To solve the

problem of public charging, government may want to consider providing subsidies on the backend

infrastructure from funds allocated for this sector (in addition to subsidies on the EV chargers). It

seems that investment required on backend infrastructure such as distribution transformers and

other associated electrical equipment is one of the major deterrents to create fast public EV charging

infrastructure in India at this stage. Parallel to this, more efforts from state governments to reduce

the efforts, cost, and time of getting EV connection will also help in faster deployments of the EV

charging infrastructure. This can be done by minimalizing the face-to-face interactions between

connection seekers and respective discoms through a better process.

2) Better Financing for EVs

Improved financing for EVs is a need of the hour and is required to achieve scale. This problem can

be solved by including EVs under the priority sector lending (PSL), which can help to improve the

credit line for this sector and in turn will help to reduce the cost of buying EVs for both personal and

commercial segments. 3Ws which has seen good growth because of favourable TCO, has financing

rate around 16% to 20% depending. This depends on factors such as the financial health of the

company buying the assets, brand of vehicles being bought etc.

A welcome move to improve financing is a plan to launch first loss risk-sharing instrument to partly

cover losses associated with two and three-wheelers loans by government along with World Bank

and SIDBI. In addition, buyback programmes, if launched by the OEMs can also help to bring more

clarity around the resale value and thus reducing the financing rate further.

3) Product Innovation

Beyond incentives under various state and central government schemes, which is required when the

industry is in the initial stages of growth, product innovation is must for the long-term growth of the

sector. This is also required to install a sense of confidence amongst people to buy EVs as their first

choice of vehicles over and above petrol and diesel vehicles. Product innovation may also contribute

to the reduction of the initial investment required to purchase an EV. Long term view is necessary

here amongst the companies looking to launch such innovative products. Start-ups are already

playing huge role in electric mobility sector growth and transition in India. They can attract significant

capital based on innovative products development and launch, which will also help them to create a

long-term competitive moat.

4) Reducing Vehicle Upfront Cost

Total cost of ownership (TCO) is an important parameter which is being used to compare the cost of

electric vehicle vs the cost of petrol and diesel vehicle over the lifetime of vehicle. Through TCO, it is

well understood that high initial investment is an important barrier in most of the cases, which if

solved can lead to the more adoption of the electric vehicles. This can be achieved by the localisation

of components and improving the existing supply chain along with large scale production set-ups to

take advantage of the economies of scale. We have already seen better TCO for few electric vehicle

segments and use cases but going forward a focus on sustaining lower TCO without including

subsidies is required for mass adoption of the electric vehicle.

The author is the Managing Director & Founder of Magenta Mobility.

