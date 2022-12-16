Fortum India launches prepaid cards for EV charging stations

Fortum Charge & Drive (C&D) India (Fortum) has launched the RuPay prepaid card, in collaboration with Pine Labs – a flexible prepaid card that can be used for making payments for charging sessions completed at Fortum charging stations anywhere in India.

The card will be available to customers from January 1, through the Fortum C&D App and completing minimum KYC. From January, the company shall also transition its payment method from postpaid method to the prepaid method for EV users.

The card can also be used to pay for EV charging at any charging station, including non-Fortum charging stations (if the RuPay card is accepted by the station operators). An EV will also be able to use the card at e-commerce or merchant store, both for online and offline transactions where RuPay cards are accepted.

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Executive Director, Fortum Charge & Drive India said, “We believe that the RuPay pre-paid card will give Fortum Charge & Drive India customers freedom and convenience, resulting in a more efficient charging experience.”

Kumar Sudarsan, President, Issuing Business, Pine Labs said, “Fortum’s customers in India now have a seamless way to pay for their offline and online transactions using prepaid cards issued by Pine Labs.”