Fortum Charge & Drive and Plug Mobility partner to set up charging infrastructure for electric four-wheelers

Plug Mobility has partnered with Fortum Charge & Drive India to set us a vast network of charging infrastructure for EVs in India. The duo aims to serve Carzonrent’s 19000 cars that will be introduced in its fleet over the next five years. The partnership between the two companies will see 3200 DC001 and CCS Charging Point chargers deployed in 79 cities and towns across India.

The process to use these electric vehicle charging stations requires customers to register, which will be carried out by Fortum by including basic details including driver details, time of charging, duration of charging, cost of charging, charger details, state, etc. The same details will be fed into the system to use for authentication and further analysis of EV usage and patterns.

Awadhesh Jha, Executive Director, Fortum Charge & Drive India Pvt. Ltd. added, “Fleet aggregators and large logistics companies are looking for cost-effective and environment-friendly solutions. We are now building a viable solution to cater to this enormous market. 4W passenger vehicle segment contributes significantly to Indian GDP. Decarbonisation of this segment will go a long way in mitigating the air pollution of Indian cities.”

“This partnership with Carzonrent is a perfect collaborative step between supply and demand-side users of the EV charging network. Besides, accessibility of such a large network to the public, in general, will also help OEM in launching their products without being worried about “where to charge”. Fortum Charge & Drive India is committed to making charging network seamlessly accessible through its various products like CPO Own, CPO Grow and CPO Connect.”

Commenting on the same, Sanjay Aggarwal, President, Fortum India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are happy to collaborate with Carzonrent to set up charging infrastructure for four-wheelers across the country as a step towards decarbonisation. We at Fortum have been continuously striving to make the benefits of electric mobility accessible to drivers every day for increased EV adoption, whether for private or commercial use.”

“With government subsidies, affordability, and incentives provided to consumers, EV production and usage is picking up pace. Adoption of EVs in India on a larger scale can bring economic as well as environmental benefits for the country as a whole. The conversation about net-zero targets, zero-emission vehicles, and the ‘right’ way to decarbonize transport is gearing up.”

Speaking on the Partnership, Rajiv Kumar Vij, Managing Director Carzonrent India Private Limited said, “Carzonrent will provide a chauffeur-driven EV fleet through its initiative Plug for different ground mobility needs and our aim is on saving 4 lac (4,00,000 ton) tons of carbon dioxide emissions in the next five years by introducing 19000 EVs across India.”

“These will serve corporate business travel and employee transportation, guest and crew/staff movement requirement for Hospitality and Aviation sector, official travel requirement of Central and State Government and PSU entities, Airport Taxi services and SME clients. We are happy to partner with a pioneer such as Fortum to bolster our efforts towards this. With the company’s significant local presence, backed by the great market potential of EVs in India, we look forward to this collaboration.”

